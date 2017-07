Ralph Lauren is capable of doing big things. In the lead-up to a New York Fashion Week season that has been fraught with controversial defections of major talent, Lauren, a true blue American designer if there ever was one, is staying put (relatively) and stepping it up. He will stage his September runway show Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at Ralph’s Garage in Bedford, N.Y., with a private formal dinner to follow the show.

The venue is Lauren’s private garage housing his collection of rare automobiles, which will be the backdrop for the show. It’s one of the most valuable car collections in the world, featuring models such as a 1938 Bugatti Atlantic, a 1929 Bentley Blower, an orange 1996 McLaren F1 LM and multiple vintage red Ferraris. In 2011, 17 cars from Lauren’s collection were shown in an exhibition at the Musée Arts Décoratifs in Paris.