EMERGING OFFERING: A bevy of up-and-coming men’s wear talent will be showcasing their collections under Fashion East and Man during London Fashion Week Men’s in June.

The Fashion East designers are James Theseus Buck and Luke Brooks — the duo behind Rottingdean Bazaar; Eden Loweth and Tom Barratt, who will be presenting their brand Art School, and Per Götesson.

This is the third season for Buck and Brooks, who presented their Rottingdean Bazaar brand under Fashion East and it will be their runway debut at Man. The label is sold at retailers including Selfridges and Henrik Vibskov in Copenhagen and New York.

Sweden-born and London-based Götesson is a men’s wear graduate of the Royal College of Art. His collection is sold at Boon the Shop, H Lorenzo in Los Angeles, GR8 and Paris’ L’Eclaireur. This will be Götesson’s third and final season under the scheme.

Meanwhile, Art School unveiled its range in February.

For spring 2018, Man will mount a group runway show on June 10 at The Old Truman Brewery. The designers will also receive sponsorship funds, business advice and mentoring and will be included in a Paris sales showroom.

Fashion East is a non-profit initiative established in 2000 by Lulu Kennedy and The Old Truman Brewery to showcase emerging designers in men’s and women’s wear. Launched in 2005 by Fashion East and Topman, Man is a supportive platform to aid emerging men’s wear designers. Man alumni include Kim Jones, J.W. Anderson, Christopher Shannon, Craig Green, Grace Wales Bonner and Charles Jeffrey.