MILAN — Fay has tapped Arthur Arbesser as its new creative director.The appointment follows the departure of Tommaso Aquilano and Roberto Rimondi, who left the company last July, after almost six years at the helm of the outerwear label controlled by the Tod’s Group. Back in 2011, Aquilano and Rimondi succeeded Giles Deacon, who collaborated on Fay from the women’s fall 2008 collection until the spring 2011 season.According to Fay, the first collection designed by Arbesser will be unveiled early next year.“We are happy about this new appointment,” said Tod’s Group vice president Andrea Della Valle. “We think that Arthur’s creativity and fresh vibe, combined with his passion for art, can perfectly get along with Fay and its lifestyle to create a very positive collaboration.”A Central Saint Martins’ graduate, Arbesser, who was born in Vienna, cut his teeth at Giorgio Armani before launching his namesake line in 2013. The designer will show his brand's spring 2018 collection on Thursday in Milan.From 2015 to 2016, Arbesser was also creative director of the Iceberg women’s wear line.“Fay is a brand with strong identity, style and heritage,” said Arbesser. “I’m really happy and I’m sure this is going to mark a new interesting phase for me and my brand.”Along with the Fay label, Tod’s SpA, which is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, also controls the Tod’s, Hogan and Roger Vivier labels.