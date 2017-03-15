Fendi has tapped two French rising stars for its first short movie, debuting on the Italian brand’s web site on March 22.

Parisian up-and-coming movie director Rebecca Zlotowski filmed “Girl’s Secret,” which portrays the night out of a contemporary Marie Antoinette, the character who inspired Fendi’s spring collection, designed by creative director Karl Lagerfeld. The main character is played by French actress Sigrid Bouaziz, who is dressed in key outfits from the brand’s spring and pre-fall collections.

“It was incredible,” explained Bouaziz, describing her experience on the short movie’s set. “I loved playing the role and put myself in the shoes of such an emancipated, free and self-confident woman, just like Marie Antoinette was at her time.”

Opening with Bouaziz getting ready in her Rococo apartment, the film follows the imaginary nowadays Queen of France on a fun night with her girlfriends spent bowling and playing pool, as well as chatting and taking selfies in the car. Models Ella Richards and Maya Salomon, as well as actresses Tugba Sunguroglu, Bianca O’Brien, Raph, Louise Grinberg and Marilyn Lima are Bouaziz’s companies in her innocent escape through the street of Paris.

“Fendi shows us how to be ourselves and who we want to be: gender-mixing, perfect mix of materials, colors and fabrics to get rid of every rule and label,” said Bouaziz, who made her modeling debut at age 15. The Paris native has a diploma from the French National Academy of Dramatic Arts and she started collaborating with several theater and movie personalities, including Olivier Assayas, Dominik Moll, Dania Reymond, Thierry de Peretti and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi. In 2013, she won the Best Actress award at the Festival du Film de Vendome with “Pour La France,” a movie directed by Shanti Masud. Last year, she played the role of Lara in “Personal Shopper” by Olivier Assays with Kristen Stewart, which made its debut at last year’s Cannes Film Festival.

“Girl’s Secret” is the first fashion short movie developed by Zlotowski. In 2011, the director and screenwriter launched her first full-length film, titled “Belle Epine,” which won two awards at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival. In 2013, she directed “Grand Central,” which scooped the François Chalais Prize, at the Cannes Film Festival and last year she presented “Planétarium,” starring Natalie Portman and Lily-Rose Depp at the 73rd Venice Film Festival.