MILAN — Fendi has teamed with Rimowa to create a suitcase that blends the expertise of the companies, both under the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton umbrella.The sleek aluminum multiwheel suitcase includes luxurious Fendi details such as the Cuoio Romano leather. Available as a cabin case, it features the double F logo with a brushed effect, which changes depending on the light. Fendi's touch is also seen in the black Cuoio Romano leather handles on the top and side, along with the web belt that runs across the case in tones of yellow and a touch of black with the FF logo. A modern Neoprene black lining with a black-on-black embossed FF logo characterizes the interior of the case. The Flex-Divider system is individually adjustable, making the item exceptionally functional. The suitcase will be available in selected Fendi and Rimowa boutiques and on Fendi.com as of December 2017.“At Rimowa, we stand for design, durability and craftsmanship," said the German company's chief executive officer Alexandre Arnault. "A large part of our clients come from the fashion industry. Therefore, we wanted to get closer to a fashion brand in order to mix our worlds perfectly. Fendi seemed like the perfect partner, given their DNA and appetency to make fun things. The case we have come up with is a true incarnation of what we do best, and what they do best. Our design and manufacturing teams worked closely together all along the process.”Pietro Beccari, president and ceo of Fendi said he was "thrilled" that the Rome-based brand would be "the first luxury house within the LVMH group to collaborate with Rimowa, leader in the luggage industry, combining Fendi's savoir-faire and daring creativity with modern and high-tech Rimowa designs. This trolley is the expression of both brand’s DNA that come together for a uniquely contemporary yet highly crafted piece for both men and women.” As reported, on Wednesday LVMH said Beccari is expected to helm Christian Dior effective early next year, succeeding Sidney Toledano. The launch of the suitcase caps off Rimowa's 80th anniversary milestone. Founded in 1898, Rimowa is credited with launching the first suitcases in aluminum and polycarbonate, in 1937 and 2000, respectively. Four-wheel designs and waterproofing are other breakthroughs. LVMH acquired Rimowa in October last year. The suitcase can be personalized with fun stickers and a name tag in Cuoio Romano leather placed on the external belt where one can add personal details, as in Fendi bags.