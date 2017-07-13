Gucci to Launch Décor Line The collection of design items will be available progressively starting from September. By Luisa Zargani on July 13, 2017 A cushion from the Gucci Décor line Courtesy Image MILAN — Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele's inclination for personalization has been extended to the brand's new home line. The Italian fashion company is launching Gucci Décor, which will be available starting in September. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus