By  on July 13, 2017
Gucci Décor

A cushion from the Gucci Décor line

Courtesy Image

MILANGucci creative director Alessandro Michele's inclination for personalization has been extended to the brand's new home line.

The Italian fashion company is launching Gucci Décor, which will be available starting in September.

