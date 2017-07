NEW YORK — IMG will introduce NYFW: The Experience in September for key corporate clients and high-end consumers looking for a first-hand experience at the fashion shows.

What’s being offered are private behind-the-scenes tours, fashion insider Q&As, photo opportunities on the runway, premium seating at a runway show, designer and model meet and greets, showroom visits, hair and makeup in the TRESemmé salon, access to a designer trunk show, luxury gift bags, exclusive styling services and access to a full-service hospitality lounge featuring a premium bar and gourmet food. The events are being coordinated by QuintEvents, and can be customized to the individual or corporation.