NEW DELHI — India Couture Week 2017, organized by the Fashion Design Council of India, marked a decade in existence and was extended to seven days this year. The finale by designer Manish Malhotra encapsulated some of the main trends in the country's couture market — a sense of grandeur with an Indo-global design, lots of embroidery, shimmer, rustling silk and long trains.

"I like a lot of floral motifs, I like a lot of shimmer. It’s about a lot of drama for me,” Malhotra told WWD. The designer is based in Mumbai, and is famous for his red-carpet looks that Bollywood actors collect; his shows are studded with Bollywood stars as a result, including Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh this season.