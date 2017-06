MILAN — A point of reference for many, considered for years the image of the Fendi company, Carla Fendi's death sparked strong reaction in the fashion world.

As reported, Fendi, honorary president of the Rome-based company, died on Monday evening in the Italian capital at 80. She is survived by her sisters Paola, Anna, Franca and Alda Fendi. A funeral service will be held on Thursday in Rome at the Chiesa degli Artisti [Church of the Artists] in Piazza del Popolo.