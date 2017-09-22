MILAN — In another alliance between big fashion and streetwear, Jimmy Choo will create the footwear for the Off-White spring 2018 ready-to-wear collection in Paris later this month, WWD has learned.This is the first time that Choo has collaborated on a commercial shoe collection with a rtw designer, although it isn’t the first time that Off-White’s founder and creative director Virgil Abloh has aligned himself with a big name in accessories.The Choo designs will make their debut on Sept. 28 with a collection known as Off-White c/o Jimmy Choo. The shoes will be available to pre-order directly after the show on the Jimmy Choo web site for one week, followed by a global launch in some stores from February.Choo follows in the steps of brands such as Manolo Blahnik, who has worked with Vetements in the past; Burberry, which collaborated earlier this year with Gosha Rubchinskiy, and Louis Vuitton, which launched a men's collection with Supreme over the summer.“To collaborate with a brand like Off-White allows Jimmy Choo to explore a new avenue and take part in a different conversation,” said Sandra Choi, the British brand's creative director. “I love to mix it up by getting together with a different creative mind identifying our synergies and combining our DNA to create a beautiful and surprising collection with unexpected links to the roots of our brand.”Choi has worked steadily — and with great effect — to inject a street feel into her designs, and especially her men’s wear, with offbeat sneaker hybrids, wacky colors and patterns and a marriage of workwear and luxe styles. She often spends her workdays in skater shoes or biker boots.Abloh, who studied architecture in the U.S., is rapidly building his men’s and women’s wear brand — which also offers objects, furniture, and publications. In July Off-White unveiled a deal with eyewear brand Warby Parker. The agreement was the latest in a string of collaborations for the brand, including Nike, Jennifer Fisher on jewelry and Ikea on bags.“Creative dreams were fulfilled when able to combine the young exuberance of Off-White and the storied elegance of Jimmy Choo,” Abloh said.