Joseph will open its largest international location in the Miami Design District in October.The 2,500-square-foot store at 119 NE 41st Street, will house the brand’s women’s wear, men’s wear apparel and accessories. Some 75 percent of the store will be devoted to women’s, with the remainder men’s.Joseph operates over 100 stores globally in the U.K., France, China, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Lebanon, South Korea and Dubai. There are two stores in New York, one on Madison Avenue and the other on Greene Street in SoHo. It is also carried in Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, Intermix and other stores in the States.Like all of the locations, the Miami boutique will blend the brand’s aesthetic with the history of the region. It is being designed in partnership with London-based Sybarite and will reflect the seaside architecture of Miami in the Forties and Fifties. It will also include signature Joseph design details such as shearlings, velvet upholstery and a black-and-white color scheme, velvet upholstery and materials that include marble, concrete, brass and Corian.According to Louise Trotter, Jospeh’s creative director, “The Miami store opening is an especially important moment for myself and Joseph. Not only will this location be the largest retail space in our international portfolio, but it will enable a whole new customer to interact with the collections locally — to feel, touch and try on the clothes and accessories. That’s important.”She said the company chose the Miami Design District “for its close links to the art and creative worlds that Joseph has been so closely linked to since its inception in the Seventies. The store brings together elements of the city’s seaside architecture like circular balconies and grand corkscrew staircases with Italian marble, concrete, shearling and brass — the black/white, masculine/feminine signatures that run throughout all our stores.”Chief executive officer Takehiro Shiraishi said the American market “continues to be an important territory for our global expansion” and the Miami store will also “open the Joseph brand to the Latin American market, where we hope to see marked wholesale growth as a result.”Joseph has been owned by Onward Kashiyama in Japan since 2005.