PARIS — Kering is maintaining its leadership in the drive to make fashion less harmful for the environment.The French group, which comprises brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent and Stella McCartney, has been recognized for the third time by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) as the industry leader for the textiles, apparel and luxury goods sectors, the company said on Tuesday.The DJSI are a family of best-in-class benchmarks launched in 1999 and track the stock performance of the world's leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria.“To be included again as the ‘industry leader’ in the DJSI annual ranking is an honor and a testament to our long-time commitment and continued efforts to set the highest standards of best practices in luxury,” said Marie-Claire Daveu, chief sustainability officer and head of international institutional affairs at Kering.“I am particularly proud that this year we received the top score overall in product stewardship, which reflects the strides we have been making on eco-design, material recycling and regeneration, and innovation,” she added.Kering earlier this year revealed the second phase of its sustainability strategy, to run through 2025. The program includes a plan to reduce the firm’s environmental footprint by 40 percent, from a 2015 base, by 2025.The strategy will focus on three pillars: Care, devoted to the environment; Collaborate, for social aspects of sustainability like employee and supplier community welfare and equality, and Create, dealing with new business opportunities.