PARIS — Kering, L'Oréal and Unilever have achieved an “A” score in climate in the annual ranking published by CDP, formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, a leader in self-reported environmental data.They are among 160 companies out of a total of more than 3,300 ranked as A-grade for their approaches to climate change, water and deforestation, according to the CDP report published this week.“To be included in CDP’s 2017 ‘Climate A List’ illustrates another aspect of Kering’s sustainability leadership. Even though we have a broad-based and holistic strategy in place and Kering is innovating in many areas to drive sustainability uptake, we are still focused on the fundamentals,” said Marie-Claire Daveu, chief sustainability officer and head of international institutional affairs at Kering.“We are continually working to reduce our carbon footprint and taking actions to combat climate change. Going even further, we have set science based targets within our 2025 sustainability strategy to guide us to do so, while we pursue our progressive sustainability targets overall,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.The French conglomerate, which comprises brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent and Stella McCartney, said in September it had been recognized for the third time by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices as the industry leader for the textiles, apparel and luxury goods sectors.Kering earlier this year revealed the second phase of its sustainability strategy, to run through 2025. The program includes a plan to reduce the firm’s environmental footprint by 40 percent, from a 2015 base, by 2025.