MILAN — Storied Florence-based brand Loretta Caponi is introducing a tailored ready-to-wear line for spring 2018 as an evolution of its handcrafted innerwear, loungewear and home collection. This marks the 50th anniversary of the opening of the first Loretta Caponi shop in Florence’s Borgo Ognissanti.

Over the years the brand has catered to royal families from Belgium to England as well as the Kennedys, the Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, the Gettys and celebrities including Madonna and Jane Fonda. Loretta Caponi stood out with the use of cotton, linen and silk at a time when the innerwear category was defined by synthetics and nylon.