PARIS — Louis Vuitton's widely anticipated collaboration with cult New York skatewear brand Supreme finally lands today, but don't go looking for it in Vuitton stores.

In Paris, it's available in a pop-up store on Rue Boucher, a temporary space near Vuitton's headquarters. The collection, unveiled at Paris Men’s Fashion Week in January, will be sold exclusively through seven additional pop-ups in London, Miami, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Beijing, Seoul and Sydney.