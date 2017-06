ROME — Mafalda von Hessen attributes her solid relationship with Eric Wright to “osmosis.”

To be sure, the two friends could not be any different in terms of background and experience, but they easily complement each other and form what appears to be a partnership based on trust and respect. Fashion is clearly a magnet for von Hessen, a painter with a master’s degree in design and a Princess, as a member of the European House of Hesse dynasty and granddaughter of Mafalda di Savoia, daughter of King Victor Emmanuel III of Italy. California-born Wright is formerly Karl Lagerfeld's right-hand man at Fendi, and has also designed for Trussardi and Roberto Cavalli.