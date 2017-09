MILAN — Marco Zanini is gearing up to present on Thursday, during the upcoming Milan Fashion Week, the second chapter of his collaboration with Italian footwear brand Santoni.For the occasion, the designer has developed a book, titled “Edited: Trip,” which he showed exclusively to WWD on Monday morning.“I’m passionate about books and I think that a book is such a noble object,” said Zanini, adding that “Edited” is definitely a complement to the collection he will present on Thursday and reflects an analogical approach to it. “It is a vehicle of messages reinforcing the ideas behind the collection, making everything more clear.”[caption id="attachment_10993053" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] The cover of the "Edited: Trip" book.[/caption]For the book, Zanini teamed with photographers Tim Hill and James Aubrey Finnigan, who shot a group of young male and female models in the gardens and interiors of a charming Sixties’ estate on the shores of Lake Como.The images, which in keeping with the photographer duo’s styles overlap fantasy and reality, are juxtaposed in the book by pages reproducing the special surfaces of the marble samples which Milanese architect Piero Portaluppi collected during his life.“At Villa Necchi, which Portaluppi built for himself, we unexpectedly found out that he was totally obsessed with collecting all these marble samples which he sourced from all over the world,” Zanini said. “He used to have them cut all in the same size to archive them in this incredible custom-made bookcase.”[caption id="attachment_10993056" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Inside the "Edited: Trip" book.[/caption]The special marble patterns will also become the multicolor background for the presentation of the Santoni Edited by Marco Zanini spring 2018 collection, which will include about 12 women’s looks and six men’s outfits, as well as a range of shoes.“The collection is conceived as a wardrobe of pieces all featuring special fabrics,” said Zanini, who for example crafted lightweight parachute cotton, as well as taffeta and techno silk chiné. “This is a small project yet extremely well-finished. It wants to be at the center of the fashion business but at the same time it is based on different rules…It’s like a happy island in the sea of fashion.”The Santoni Edited by Marco Zanini project launched with the fall 2017 collection last February at Milan Fashion Week, where the brand also presented the “Edited-Milano” book, collecting images of Milanese interiors.