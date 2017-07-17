Former Saks Fifth Avenue executive Kristen Sosa has been named chief merchant of the new e-commerce site Olivela, which lets women shop for designer products and assuage their guilt, knowing that their purchases will benefit charity.

Sosa will oversee Olivela’s merchandising vision and relationships with brands such as Aquazurra, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Jimmy Choo, Valentino, Stella McCartney and Salvatore Ferragamo, among others. Handbags, shoes and accessories are featured by designer and trend. The full-price site layers in merchandise that's up to one season old. For example, Dolce & Gabbana’s medium Sicily tote bag is marked down to $2,795 from $3,995.