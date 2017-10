MILAN — The trifecta format did not work.On Thursday, Salvatore Ferragamo revealed that Paul Andrew, previously women's footwear director, will now be in charge of the women's wear ready-to-wear collections, too. His first collection for the brand will bow for fall 2018.In November 2016, Fulvio Rigoni was tapped as women’s rtw design director and Guillaume Meilland as men’s rtw design director. Rigoni debuted his looks on the catwalk in September 2016, but his efforts have received mixed response while Andrew's footwear collections have generally been praised.