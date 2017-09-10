WWD has asked industry insiders to show you NYFW from their vantage point. First up, beauty and fashion influencer Marianna Hewitt, who's showing you what goes into her backstage coverage at the Cushnie et Ochs show on our Instagram Stories. #nyfw #ss18 #wwdfashion
Zac Zac Posen is introducing a new line of bags, called Eartha Kits, in January. Customers can choose between 20 push pins ranging from letters, flowers and emojis to customize their bag. #wwdfashion #nyfw
KDC and ATM team up on a #NYFW hat collab that challenges the fashion industry to slow down. The message serves as a reminder to take a deep breath amidst faced paced fashion week. Their #KCDxATMSlowDown Instagram campaign will also support the CFDA Health Initiative. #wwdnews #wwdfashion
On today's special edition cover: Gigi Hadid wearing a figure-hugging evening gown on the Tom Ford runway. The designer stuck to the high-glam, super-sexy styles for which he is known for his spring 2018 collection. #nyfw #ss18 #wwdfashion