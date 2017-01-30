MILAN — In an ever-evolving show calendar, Proenza Schouler on Monday announced it will begin to show its main and pre-collections together twice a year in July and January.

The first show in this new format will be held in Paris in July during the haute couture schedule and present the spring-summer 2018 season. The fall-winter 2017 show will take place in New York on Feb. 13, as planned.

The move to Paris, said the company, is in line with its strategy to have a “more pronounced international presence,” and preparatory to the global launch of the Proenza Schouler fragrance in collaboration with L’Oréal Luxe in 2018.

It will also be an “aid in achieving the company’s short and long-term goals, and enable the organization to function in a way that is more aligned with the demands of the industry today.”

Emphasizing how “a large percentage of the brand’s sales are placed during the pre-collection market with the smaller balance going to the runway delivery, which, in truth, is the heart and soul of the Proenza Schouler brand,” the company believes that the change “will ensure that Proenza Schouler’s runway collection, including both ready-to-wear and accessories, will be the focus of buys and deliver to stores earlier, thus giving them a longer life at retail. The collection will be divided into monthly deliveries each representing key groups from the show.”