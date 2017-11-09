MILAN —Remo Ruffini, Moncler president and chief executive officer, received on Thursday the EY award for Italian Entrepreneur of the Year.The consulting firm assigns the award, which is at its 21st edition, to entrepreneurs who managed, through their innovative spirit and strategic vision, to create value contributing to the growth of the Italian economy.“When I acquired Moncler, I thought it had a unique history and heritage. I was absolutely sure of the fact that he had the potential to become a special brand and, with great coherence, along with my team, we developed this innovative project in the respect of our DNA,” Ruffini said. “Today Moncler is a global brand, which generated revenues of more than 1 billion euros at the end of 2016 and is present in more than 70 countries. I consider this award a signification recognition, highlighting the continues efforts and the passion guiding our daily work aimed at reaching more and more ambitious goals.”As reported, in the nine months ended Sept. 30, Moncler’s revenues climbed 15 percent to 736.8 million euros, compared with 639.3 million euros in the same period last year, lifted by all distribution channels and geographic markets.On Oct. 24, Ruffini attended the WWD Honors awards’ ceremony where Moncler received the prize for Best-Performing Company, Large Cap.
@nicholaskirkwood has been rethinking the traditional retail concept. The outcome: the footwear maverick is transforming his Mount Street Boutique into a creative space that will feature store takeovers and pop-ups spotlighting collaborations with a range of other creatives. Part of the series will include an in-store installation created by Kirkwood and jewelry designer @evafehren, pictured here. Find out what other partnerships will take place in the space on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
“I remember it being the most amazing feeling on the planet,” @chrissyteigen said of the first time she wore diamonds. The jewelry was loaned, but when she returned from her trip, @johnlegend gave her a diamond necklace that she still has today. Teigen, @zendaya, @theashleygraham and more shared their stories of the first time they wore diamonds at the launch of @forevermark’s Tribute Collection last night. #wwdfashion (📷: MJ Photos)
@russwest44 will finally take the wraps off his long-awaited apparel collection. While most of the details about the line is under wraps at this point, Westbrook told WWD that it would be a small capsule of affordable unisex streetwear. Called Honor the Gift, it will be unveiled at a pop-up this weekend in Oklahoma City from 2-6 pm on November 11 and 12, and will be offered for sale on an e-commerce site beginning November 21. #wwdfashion (📷: Zach Beeker)
ComplexCon, which took place on November 4 and 5, offered a window into the lively slice of culture where streetwear, sports and music coverge. The two-day event in California boasted product drops, pop stars and generated lively discussion about the future of retail. For full coverage from the event, go to WWD.com. #complexcon #wwdfashion (Collage by @hypebreast)
The @cfda is joining forces with @thewallgroup to host two panel discussions and networking events aimed at acquainting CFDA members with celebrity stylists. Topics in the panel include developing a client’s image, the collaborative process with designers, how social media has changed the discovery process and more. The first event is happening today in New York City at the Roxy Hotel and the second is scheduled for November 13 in Los Angeles. Read more about the panel on WWD.com. #wwdfashion (📷: @jilliansollazzo)
Celestine, a new restaurant in Dumbo by Matthew Maddy and Nico Arze is all about the eastern Mediterranean during the late ’60s/early ’70s. Using a sweeping view, the two wanted to create a space that feels residential rather than commercial. The restaurants vibe, warm and simple, is meant to complement the food, pictured here, giving Celestine a handmade and approachable feel. #wwdeye (📷: George Chinsee)