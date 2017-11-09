MILAN — Remo Ruffini, Moncler president and chief executive officer, received on Thursday the EY award for Italian Entrepreneur of the Year.The consulting firm assigns the award, which is at its 21st edition, to entrepreneurs who managed, through their innovative spirit and strategic vision, to create value contributing to the growth of the Italian economy.“When I acquired Moncler, I thought it had a unique history and heritage. I was absolutely sure of the fact that he had the potential to become a special brand and, with great coherence, along with my team, we developed this innovative project in the respect of our DNA,” Ruffini said. “Today Moncler is a global brand, which generated revenues of more than 1 billion euros at the end of 2016 and is present in more than 70 countries. I consider this award a signification recognition, highlighting the continues efforts and the passion guiding our daily work aimed at reaching more and more ambitious goals.”As reported, in the nine months ended Sept. 30, Moncler’s revenues climbed 15 percent to 736.8 million euros, compared with 639.3 million euros in the same period last year, lifted by all distribution channels and geographic markets.On Oct. 24, Ruffini attended the WWD Honors awards’ ceremony where Moncler received the prize for Best-Performing Company, Large Cap.