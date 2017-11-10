Title of Work, Dannijo, Rosetta Getty and Rachel Zoe are the next group of designers who have been chosen for the Retail Lab program from the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Cadillac.The class of 2018 will join Timo Weiland, Cushnie et Ochs, Public School, Tanya Taylor, Pamela Love and Prabal Gurung who each took over the ground floor rotating retail space at Cadillac House at 330 Hudson Street in TriBeCa this year.Gurung is the final designer to open a store this year and it will remain in operation through the holiday season.Gurung’s store offers the designer’s latest collection in addition to skin-care products created in partnership with Belif and hand-crafted artisanal products from his home in Nepal. Prominently featured in the store are his statement T-shirts and a range of exclusive sweatshirts from the fall collection that were created in response to the current political climate and to bring attention to women’s rights.The store also offers pieces from his Stronger in Colour spring line and heart Ts that are exclusive to the Retail Lab and his own e-commerce site. A percentage of the proceeds from the sale of those products, which are intended to raise awareness of racial and gender equality, will be donated to the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and the Shikshya Foundation Nepal.The Retail Lab program was established in 2016 to provide designers with a physical space that allows them to acquire firsthand experience running a retail store.The designers selected for the program, which was developed by Cadillac, are chosen after applying through an application process. In addition to the retail space in TriBeCa, they are also paired with fashion industry experts to help them create and operate the space for a three-month period.The Retail Lab offers store fixtures provided by Alu, mannequins from DK Display, hangers from Henry Hangers, and technology and retail business solutions from Prism, Axis and KWI.“The selected 2018 Retail Lab designers are a diverse group of American fashion designers with a unique brand story to tell,” said Ashley-Brooke Sandall, director of strategic partnerships for the CFDA. “With Cadillac’s continued support, these designers are able to grow their businesses while receiving valuable resources as they consider opening their own retail stores.”Nathan Tan, associate director of brand partnerships and experiences at Cadillac, said the Retail Lab showcases the company’s commitment to fashion and its mission “to curate ever-changing programming for the community, beyond automotive. We are proud to provide this year’s class of designers with a blank canvas to experiment with as a physical extension of their brand and look forward to seeing what they each create.”
@nicholaskirkwood has been rethinking the traditional retail concept. The outcome: the footwear maverick is transforming his Mount Street Boutique into a creative space that will feature store takeovers and pop-ups spotlighting collaborations with a range of other creatives. Part of the series will include an in-store installation created by Kirkwood and jewelry designer @evafehren, pictured here. Find out what other partnerships will take place in the space on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
“I remember it being the most amazing feeling on the planet,” @chrissyteigen said of the first time she wore diamonds. The jewelry was loaned, but when she returned from her trip, @johnlegend gave her a diamond necklace that she still has today. Teigen, @zendaya, @theashleygraham and more shared their stories of the first time they wore diamonds at the launch of @forevermark’s Tribute Collection last night. #wwdfashion (📷: MJ Photos)
@russwest44 will finally take the wraps off his long-awaited apparel collection. While most of the details about the line is under wraps at this point, Westbrook told WWD that it would be a small capsule of affordable unisex streetwear. Called Honor the Gift, it will be unveiled at a pop-up this weekend in Oklahoma City from 2-6 pm on November 11 and 12, and will be offered for sale on an e-commerce site beginning November 21. #wwdfashion (📷: Zach Beeker)
ComplexCon, which took place on November 4 and 5, offered a window into the lively slice of culture where streetwear, sports and music coverge. The two-day event in California boasted product drops, pop stars and generated lively discussion about the future of retail. For full coverage from the event, go to WWD.com. #complexcon #wwdfashion (Collage by @hypebreast)
The @cfda is joining forces with @thewallgroup to host two panel discussions and networking events aimed at acquainting CFDA members with celebrity stylists. Topics in the panel include developing a client’s image, the collaborative process with designers, how social media has changed the discovery process and more. The first event is happening today in New York City at the Roxy Hotel and the second is scheduled for November 13 in Los Angeles. Read more about the panel on WWD.com. #wwdfashion (📷: @jilliansollazzo)
Celestine, a new restaurant in Dumbo by Matthew Maddy and Nico Arze is all about the eastern Mediterranean during the late ’60s/early ’70s. Using a sweeping view, the two wanted to create a space that feels residential rather than commercial. The restaurants vibe, warm and simple, is meant to complement the food, pictured here, giving Celestine a handmade and approachable feel. #wwdeye (📷: George Chinsee)