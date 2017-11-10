Title of Work, Dannijo, Rosetta Getty and Rachel Zoe are the next group of designers who have been chosen for the Retail Lab program from the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Cadillac.The class of 2018 will join Timo Weiland, Cushnie et Ochs, Public School, Tanya Taylor, Pamela Love and Prabal Gurung who each took over the ground floor rotating retail space at Cadillac House at 330 Hudson Street in TriBeCa this year.Gurung is the final designer to open a store this year and it will remain in operation through the holiday season.Gurung’s store offers the designer’s latest collection in addition to skin-care products created in partnership with Belif and hand-crafted artisanal products from his home in Nepal. Prominently featured in the store are his statement T-shirts and a range of exclusive sweatshirts from the fall collection that were created in response to the current political climate and to bring attention to women’s rights.The store also offers pieces from his Stronger in Colour spring line and heart Ts that are exclusive to the Retail Lab and his own e-commerce site. A percentage of the proceeds from the sale of those products, which are intended to raise awareness of racial and gender equality, will be donated to the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and the Shikshya Foundation Nepal.The Retail Lab program was established in 2016 to provide designers with a physical space that allows them to acquire firsthand experience running a retail store.The designers selected for the program, which was developed by Cadillac, are chosen after applying through an application process. In addition to the retail space in TriBeCa, they are also paired with fashion industry experts to help them create and operate the space for a three-month period.The Retail Lab offers store fixtures provided by Alu, mannequins from DK Display, hangers from Henry Hangers, and technology and retail business solutions from Prism, Axis and KWI.“The selected 2018 Retail Lab designers are a diverse group of American fashion designers with a unique brand story to tell,” said Ashley-Brooke Sandall, director of strategic partnerships for the CFDA. “With Cadillac’s continued support, these designers are able to grow their businesses while receiving valuable resources as they consider opening their own retail stores.”Nathan Tan, associate director of brand partnerships and experiences at Cadillac, said the Retail Lab showcases the company’s commitment to fashion and its mission “to curate ever-changing programming for the community, beyond automotive. We are proud to provide this year’s class of designers with a blank canvas to experiment with as a physical extension of their brand and look forward to seeing what they each create.”