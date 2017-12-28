MILAN — Roberto Cavalli is going coed — but for one season only.

The Florentine fashion house will present its men’s and women’s fall 2018 collections together with a runway show to be held during the next Milan Women’s Fashion Week, running Feb. 21-27.

The show will mark the men’s wear debut of Paul Surridge as creative director of the label, which he joined in May 2017. The British designer hosted his first Roberto Cavalli women’s show last September.

Reached by phone on Thursday, a company’s spokesperson said that, starting from the spring 2019 season, the brand will return to unveiling its men’s collections during the Milan fashion weeks, taking place twice a year, in January and June.

In February, Roberto Cavalli will join a significant number of brands hosting coed shows during Milan Women’s Fashion Week. The list includes Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Etro, Missoni, Jil Sander and Salvatore Ferragamo.