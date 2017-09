MILAN — Los Angeles-based streetwear brand RtA has teamed with Anna Dello Russo on a women’s capsule collection to be presented in Paris on Sunday with an event at Parisian nightclub Les Chandelles.The black-focused, sexy capsule, features five vinyl pieces — including a trench, a miniskirt, a pair of cropped flared pants and skinny trousers — along with a T-shirt and a hoodie. In addition, Giuseppe Zanotti has created a pair of coordinated high-heel vinyl boots.“For me, Anna is such a fun, exciting person with so much energy...she breaks the ‘editor’ mold. Working with her was a huge honor but also supercool, that’s what made this project so great,” said RtA founder and designer Eli Azran. “This was also exciting because Anna wanted to do something that was indicative of a more creative time, Nineties L.A., and that’s where the whole vinyl erotica concept came about.”[caption id="attachment_11009650" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Anna Dello Russo x RtA capsule collection.[/caption]The collection, which retails from $150 to $595, will be available exclusively at Elyse Walker’s e-tailer Forward from Oct. 1.“I collaborated with the RtA brand because I love the new generations in fashion and to be involved and connected with young designers and contemporary brands helps me a lot as well as it gives a sort of freshness to my mind and my eyes,” said Dello Russo. “I love RtA, the coolest brand, mostly because I love their point of view, which is 100 percent L.A. streetwear fashion and the dark and sexy vibe it communicates, which is a big impact for fashion and new consumers nowadays. I had the fortune of working with Helmut Newton many times, so it's even easier for me to love this collection, being so sexy and dark.”