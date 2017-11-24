MILAN — Salvatore Ferragamo is the latest Milan-based label to combine its men’s and women’s shows.

Next February, during Milan Women’s Fashion Week, the Florentine company will host a coed runway show to unveil its men’s and women’s fall 2018 collections, designed by Guillaume Meilland and Paul Andrew, respectively.

The show will mark the ready-to-wear debut of Andrew, who was previously women’s footwear creative director and was appointed creative director of the women’s line last October. He succeeded Fulvio Rigoni.

SEE ALSO: Paul Andrew Appointed Women’s Creative Director of Salvatore Ferragamo >>

According to a statement from Ferragamo, the decision to unify the two runway shows “reflects the strategy of the brand aimed at harmonizing the men’s and women’s collections in a market which requires a stronger and defined positioning with precise stylistic codes.”

Next February, Gucci, Etro and Jil Sander will be among the fashion houses hosting coed runway shows in Milan.

