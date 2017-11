Sentaler, the Toronto-based luxury outerwear firm, has launched a collection of signature ribbed accessories.The accessories include hats, scarves and gloves made of 100 percent alpaca fabric that is completely hypoallergenic and cruelty-free. They are available exclusively at sentaler.com.Retail prices range from $90 for the kids’ ribbed hats with knit pom-poms to $195 for ribbed scarves and knit scarves with oversized pom-poms, and go as high as $320 for the wraps.Fifteen percent of proceeds from the sale of the ribbed hats, ribbed scarves and knit scarves with oversized fur pom-poms will benefit Sick Kids Foundation as part of the #Sentaler4SickKids campaign. The campaign, which started last month, runs through February. This is the second year Sentaler has been involved. SickKids Foundation raised funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children and is the largest charitable fund-raiser of child health research, learning and care in Canada.In addition to the charitable donation, Sentaler’s designer and creative director, Bojana Sentaler, will hand-deliver hypoallergenic knit alpaca hats as “Milestone Gifts” for patients at SickKids during the holiday season.Besides its Canadian distribution to stores such as Hudson's Bay Co., Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom, Sentaler’s outerwear collection is currently available in the U.S. at Neiman Marcus, neimanmarcus.com, Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, saksfifthavenue.com and bergdorfgoodman.com.The brand has gained a following of celebrities, including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.Sentaler is now waiving all duties (18.5 percent) for American customers via sentaler.com, as well as free worldwide shipping and free first-time returns.