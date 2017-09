Snapchat has teamed with Off-White's Virgil Abloh on an animated lens, which just rolled out ahead of the brand’s spring show during Paris Fashion Week.

With a nod to Abloh’s penchant for all caps, the “YOUR PHONE c/o VIRGIL ABLOH” lens allows fans to place special effects on selfies and other imagery, rendering them in black and white with cascading diagonal fractures and the titled caption set in the designer’s signature typeface.