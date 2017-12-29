This year’s annual New York Cares Coat Drive has already collected over 125,000 donated coats, more than halfway to its goal. New Yorkers can drop off coats at multiple locations including the group’s West 31st Street warehouse, any New York Police Department precinct, all Queens library branches and Grand Central Terminal or Penn Station through Dec. 31. Those who don’t have jackets to give can text “coat” to 41444 to donate money that will be used by the nonprofit to buy and deliver coats. The city has at least 1.7 million people living below the poverty line including 60,000 who are without permanent housing, according to a New York Cares spokeswoman. #wwdnews