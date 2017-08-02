Stella McCartney’s is officially becoming an uptown girl. This week, she's opening a new New York City flagship at 929 Madison Avenue between 73rd and 74th Streets. This is the brand’s second store in New York City, the other on Greene Street in SoHo. Previously, McCartney had a store in the Meatpacking District.

Frederick Lukoff, chief executive officer of Stella McCartney, said it has been a lifelong dream of the designer’s to have a store on Madison, on the Upper East Side. “Obviously, Stella has a big New York connection to her family and so she always wanted to open there. I think for any fashion luxury brand it is a milestone and Madison, it’s one of those iconic addresses."