Stella McCartney is amping up her sustainability action.

The designer on Wednesday said that as part of her ongoing commitment to the environment and the conservation of the oceans, she's using Aquafil's 100 percent regenerated Econyl yarn in the latest edition of her fall 2017 Falabella Go bag. Econyl yarn, which is made from converted ocean waste, underscores McCartney's efforts to clean up the oceans through the use of alternative materials.