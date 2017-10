TOKYO — Japan’s largest fashion event of the season wrapped on Saturday, bringing to a close six days of shows, installations, exhibitions and related events. It's been one year since Amazon signed on as the week’s main sponsor, replacing Mercedes-Benz. Both organizers and visitors agreed that the professionalism and organization of the events have improved in recent years.

“I feel like [Tokyo fashion week] is becoming fully developed,” said Nick Wooster, who has been coming to Tokyo the past several seasons as a judge for the Tokyo Fashion Award. “I think everyone is fighting for competition between the phone, between what’s left of publishing; there’s so much noise out there that it’s nice to see a really focused week where we had great international designers like Undercover, Sacai and The Soloist, alongside emerging talent. And I think that that’s been the hallmark of this season.”