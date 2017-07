Tommy Hilfiger is teaming with Vetements, the Zurich-based ultracool streetwear brand, for a unisex collaboration this fall.

Hilfiger posted news about the collaboration on his Instagram over the weekend. In a telephone interview Sunday, he told WWD that he met Vetements chief executive officer Guram Gvasalia about six to nine months ago, and two months ago Gvasalia called him and said they'd like to do a collaboration.