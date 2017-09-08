Calling all designers! As the spring 2018 collections kick off, we're taking a moment to reminisce. Share your first WWD cover or review with #wwdfirsts and tell us what it means to you. We'll be posting them on our feed throughout #nyfw #lfw #mfw and #pfw.#ss18 #tbt
We're talking trends at #nyfw with @thealexbadia @misscleoviolet @maryorton @natalieoffduty and @paridust. Join the conversation on Facebook Live now. Powered by @837nyc. #wwdfashion #ss18 #wwdstyledimension
"She was so poised, so beautiful, so elegant, yummy, and really represented this American glamour and a kind of optimism that I wanted to present to the collection," says Zac Posen on shooting Kate Upton for his spring 2018 look book. #wwdfashion #nyfw (📷: Don Stahl)
"It was kind of like living in the Eighties when I was doing this movie. We always kept in contact and were always together, less on phones and more talking," says Sophia Lillis. The actress plays the only female member of the Losers' Club in the film adaptation of Stephen King's "It." #wwdeye (📷: @lexieblacklock)
Follow along on our Instagram Stories today at 4 p.m. EST as stylist @stylecarmen judges the 10th annual @supima Design Competition. She'll be showcasing behind-the-scenes moments and runway action live. #SupimaDesignCompetition #Sponsored