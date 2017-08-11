By  on August 11, 2017
The Veronica Beard store in Highland Park.

Courtesy Photo

DALLAS — Veronica Beard is on a roll.

The seven-year-old sportswear maker unveils a 1,200-square-foot boutique today in Highland Park Village, the tony shopping center that sits squarely amid the mansions of Dallas’ wealthiest neighborhood. It’s the third store the company has opened since last August and more are to come.

