The seven-year-old sportswear maker unveils a 1,200-square-foot boutique today in Highland Park Village, the tony shopping center that sits squarely amid the mansions of Dallas’ wealthiest neighborhood. It’s the third store the company has opened since last August and more are to come.
"I want to keep building it and just show people what I can do on my own," says @kyliejenner about @kyliecosmetics. To read more on Kylie's beauty brand, which is projected to generate $1 billion in sales within five years, click link in bio. #wwdbeauty (📷: @rainmac; interview @strugatz)
Summer means it's time to breakout the resortwear and swimsuits. See what people at wearing at destination spots such as Miami, Ibiza, Shanghai and the Amalfi Coast on WWD.com. #theyarewearing (📷: @shootingthestyle)
Join @iris.apfel as she sells jewelry from her personal archive and shop the collections of other fashion icons and dealers such as @normakamali and @morphewconcept. All this and more at the premiere of @intermezzovintage taking place August 6-8 at the Javits Center, NYC. #notyouraveragevintageshow #ubmfashion #sponsored
"I think that Aubrey's comedic timing and her presence as a person are completely unique to her," says Elizabeth Olsen on what she admires about Aubrey Plaza. The two starred together in the Sundance hit "Ingrid Goes West." #wwdeye (📷: @carmenchan)