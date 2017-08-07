By  on August 7, 2017
Leah Damiani and a vintage white wedding dress from Leah's Closet.

The August edition of Intermezzo Collections, that opened Sunday and runs through Tuesday at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York, featured Vintage @ Intermezzo, a special area of 21 one-of-a kind apparel and accessories collections that were open to the public for the first time and created a lot of buzz at the show.

Among the vintage vendors featured were Norma Kamali, Lady V Second Time Around, Cabana Vintage, Leah’s Closet, Bui's and Whistles, Morphew Concepts, Brent Edward Vintage, Mia Vesper, Kitschtopia and James Veloria.

