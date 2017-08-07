The August edition of Intermezzo Collections, that opened Sunday and runs through Tuesday at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York, featured Vintage @ Intermezzo, a special area of 21 one-of-a kind apparel and accessories collections that were open to the public for the first time and created a lot of buzz at the show.

Among the vintage vendors featured were Norma Kamali, Lady V Second Time Around, Cabana Vintage, Leah’s Closet, Bui's and Whistles, Morphew Concepts, Brent Edward Vintage, Mia Vesper, Kitschtopia and James Veloria.