At Ulla Johnson's #NYFW show, a radiant glow was key to the beauty look. Tata Harper, who created the look with her namesake brand, explains how she achieved the ultimate glow: "Instead of bringing the glow through pigments, we did it through plumping the skin naturally so it reflects light looks more natural." The skin was double-cleansed and finished off with a moisturizer. #wwdbeauty #ss18 (📷: Jimmy Bae)