How Diane Kendal created the eye gloss look at Prabal Gurung: The makeup artist dabbed MAC's clear Lip Glass onto eyelids, from lash line to brow, to create a wet look. #wwdbeauty #nyfw (📷: @kyleericksen)
About last night: Michael Kors celebrated the launch of two new smartwatch styles with fashion friends like Ashley Graham and Kate Upton - both of whom walked in the designer's runway show. #wwdeye #nyfw (📷: Gregory Pace)
In today's WWD: The crowd of models marched out for the finale of Marc Jacob's spring show at the Park Avenue Armory yesterday in a display that captured the collection's riotous yet joyful combinations of prints, colors, fringe, beading and more. For more on the final day of #NYFW, go to WWD.com. #wwdfashion (📷: @alfredo_piola)
At Sies Marjan, lead makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver for MAC Cosmetics wanted to address the "bigger-is-better" trend in beauty. He kept foundation to a minimum and focused on the lips, which were overdrawn with MAC's Lady Danger. #wwdbeauty #nyfw (📷: Kelly Taub)
"When she does want something of mine, I'm like, 'OK, this is cool then,'" says Cindy Crawford about Kaia Gerber. Here, the mother-daughter duo poses at Crawford's party celebrating her capsule collection with Re/Done. #wwdeye #nyfw (📷: Stephen Lovekin)
At Ulla Johnson's #NYFW show, a radiant glow was key to the beauty look. Tata Harper, who created the look with her namesake brand, explains how she achieved the ultimate glow: "Instead of bringing the glow through pigments, we did it through plumping the skin naturally so it reflects light looks more natural." The skin was double-cleansed and finished off with a moisturizer. #wwdbeauty #ss18 (📷: Jimmy Bae)