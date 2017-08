See-now-buy-now hasn’t taken off across the board, but several of the designers who got behind the concept continue to be huge proponents.For September, Tommy Hilfiger is taking his fashion show to London where he’ll stage a Tommy Now experiential runway show on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the city’s Roundhouse concert venue, closing London Fashion Week. Once again, he will feature a see-now-buy-now collection that will be shoppable immediately following the event. The runway will have men’s looks from Hilfiger Edition, marking the first time since 2010 that men’s and women’s collections have shared the runway. The show will also feature Hilfiger Collection, the brand’s women’s wear designs, and the fall Tommy x Gigi collection, the third collaboration with model and global women’s wear ambassador Gigi Hadid.After shows in New York and The Grove in Los Angeles, Rebecca Minkoff will be presenting in New York and will continue her “SeeBuyWear” strategy she pioneered over a year and a half ago. The company plans to show the fall 2017 collection on Sept. 9 at noon.The plan calls to invite 20 to 40 people to their Greene Street store in New York (a few consumers, editors, influencers and celebrities) in an “intimate, up-close, curated, private experience,” said Uri Minkoff, chief executive officer. There will also be an experiential consumer component (connected but separate), which will allow for hundreds of consumers to take part. That will be revealed closer to the event.Rebecca Minkoff, cofounder and creative director of the brand, said the company has seen major increases from their “SeeBuyWear” strategy, starting with a 211 percent increase from its February 2016 show, followed by even higher increases. “It would be stupid not to. We’ve seen the growth, and the customer loves seeing stuff and being able to buy it,” she said. She said all the Rebecca Minkoff stores will have events going on that day and the show will be live-streamed.The fact that see-now-buy-now hasn’t been embraced by other firms doesn’t bother the Minkoffs. “To each his own. For us, it works. Each brand has to assess their needs. We know for our customer, she responds,” she said.Ralph Lauren, who will show at his private garage that houses his collection of rare automobiles in Bedford, N.Y., will continue the see-now-buy-now strategy that the company started a year ago. He will show the Ralph Lauren Purple Label men’s wear alongside the women’s collection. All looks from the show will be available immediately to consumers globally. The show takes place Sept. 12 at Ralph’s Garage in Bedford, with a private formal dinner to follow.Banana Republic will be doing a see-now-buy-now show in New York at its Flatiron store, where it will spotlight its fall collection and Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo collaboration on Sept. 9.In London, Mulberry will take the plunge into see-now-buy-now fashion starting in September. The brand plans to host appointments for press and buyers to view its spring 2018 collection in September in London and Paris. Burberry will continue to stage coed, see-now-buy-now shows two times a year, in February and September.Meantime, Tom Ford has decided to bypass see-now-buy-now and will show his spring collection in New York. “It’s see-now-buy-in-five-months,” he told WWD. He plans to show Sept. 6 at the Park Avenue Armory, kicking off New York Fashion Week.Michael Kors had offered some see-now-buy-now capsules the past few seasons, but is bypassing the concept to focus on spring 2018.“I believe that for most of our Collection customers, the traditional fashion calendar works,” said Michael Kors. “The show allows them to see what’s coming and plan their wardrobes accordingly. For the last few seasons, we offered a limited group of products for immediate purchase, and found that a majority of our customers prefer to sit back and digest the collection, make their lists and purchase the clothes at the start of the season. It fits with our client’s lifestyle and their shopping habits. Therefore, we will not be offering any ready-to-wear or accessories for immediate purchase following our spring 2018 runway show.”Kors is not alone in focusing on spring exclusively. Companies such as Alice + Olivia, Diane von Furstenberg, Milly and Tory Burch are planning to show spring 2018 exclusively at their runway presentations.