Josie Natori is celebrating 40 years in business this year and, with that in mind, her feminine spring collection will reflect the essence of Natori as put by the designer herself: "Coming off a very iconic and quite serious fall collection, I wanted spring '18 to feel fresh and feminine, but still glamorous.…I thought of what I can't live without — flowers. Peonies are on the top of that list and became the main theme of the collection, in prints, embroideries and accessories."

Market Editor: Andrew Shang