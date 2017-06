A minimalist, gender-neutral line is set to mark Greg Alterman’s fourth act.

The serial entrepreneur — founder of Gagwear Inc., Alternative Apparel and Juice Served Here — on Tuesday launches the lifestyle brand M/F People. The line is nearly 90 styles out of the gate, ranging from a tracksuit-style jacket and sweatpants to hats and body wash sold direct through the M/F web site. Beauty is priced from $10 to $40, while the apparel runs from $18 to $125.