On Monday evening, the American Apparel & Footwear Association’s held the 40th AAFA American Image Awards Monday night in Manhattan, celebrating five honorees for their industry achievements. The CFDA was chosen as the awards beneficiary for the second year.

The night opened with speeches by AAFA chairman Thomas A. Glaser, vice president of VF Corp. and president of global supply chain; the association’s president and chief executive officer Rick Helfenbein, and Steven Kolb, ceo of the CFDA. Katie Couric then took the stage to emcee the awards portion of the gala. Although Couric exclaimed, “I’ve never considered myself a fashionista…but I love and appreciate what you all do,” she beamed fashion, dressed for the evening by the association’s Designer of the Year, Joseph Altuzarra.

The 2018 honorees included

• Fashion Maverick: Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel of Mansur Gavriel

• Retailer of the Year: Fred Segal, accepted by ceo Allison Samek and president John Frierson

• Designer of the Year: Joseph Altuzarra

• Company of the Year: Camuto Group, accepted by Alex Del Cielo, ceo

• Person of the Year: Emanuel “Manny” Chirico, chairman and ceo of PVH Corp.

After receiving his award from Couric, Altuzarra explained that after a couple of days being holed up inside, working on fitting the upcoming pre-collection and a bit on his upcoming show, being at the gala was a treat. “It’s always a very touching and moving opportunity to be able to take the time to look back at the year you’ve had, and I’ve shared with my entire team and I think, feel pride, and to be very grateful for a lot of people in this room who helped and encourage us,” he stated, thanking the AAFA, his hard-working team and ceo Karis Durmer, press and retail partners, and the CFDA. “This has been a landmark year for Altuzarra. We’ve taken a lot of risks, shown in Paris, and I would like to thank Steven and the CFDA for all of their guidance and encouragement, I really appreciate it.”