Douglas Hand has one rule when it comes to his wardrobe: always dress better than your client. "If they engage me, I’m going to charge them a lot of money. It’s about respect for them. What we do requires a great amount of detail and meticulousness and I don’t think that’s communicated well in casual clothing."

So the bar is set pretty high when your clients include Rag & Bone, the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Phillip Lim.