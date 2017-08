Designer Audra Danielle Noyes of the fashion firm Audra has won the “Pinned! Designer Chess Challenge” for creating a classic pin-striped blazer and a silk taffeta Swarovski crystal gown — specifically for a grand master.

Noyes was one of six emerging designers from the Saint Louis Fashion Incubator participating in the contest. They were paired with six chess grand masters to create two chess-inspired garments — a practical and comfortable “uniform” piece for tournament play, and a whimsical style that celebrated the sport.