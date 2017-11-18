PARIS — Azzedine Alaïa, one of the most iconic couturiers of the modern era whose body-con designs defined Eighties fashion, has died in Paris of heart failure, his close friend Carla Sozzani told WWD.

The diminutive Tunisian-born designer was known for his structured, exacting tailoring and the way that he worked at his own pace.

He gained international fame in the Eighties because of the success of his evening dresses, snug knits and sculpted leathers, and he was nicknamed The King of Cling because his clothes fit like a second skin.

Alaïa counted Sozzani, founder of 10 Corso Como, and supermodel Naomi Campbell – who called him Papa – among his inner circle. Stars such as Tina Turner, Madonna, Michelle Obama, Grace Jones, Raquel Welch, Victoria Beckham, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus were among his customers.

Sozzani said Alaïa died peacefully and without suffering. The pair were out and about as recently as Nov. 7, when they attended the opening of an exhibition of Leïla Menchari’s window designs for Hermès at the Grand Palais. Alaïa had known Menchari, a fellow Tunisian, since arriving in Paris in the Fifties.

Campbell opened his last couture show in July with, sitting side-by-side front row, Farida Khelfa and Carla Bruni-Sarkozy who recalled “the shows here with all the girls, and days and days spent here, sometimes for fittings, sometimes just hanging out.”

Also front row was photographer Jean-Paul Goude who in one of his iconic collage images immortalized a pint-sized Alaïa leaping into Khelfa’s arms. “I will never take you in my arms like that again and it’s extremely sad,” Khelfa wrote on Instagram alongside a copy of the image.

He was also deeply admired by his peers, with Nicolas Ghesquière and Alber Elbaz among the designers who looked up to him.

“He was the designer’s designer,” said a rueful Elbaz. “He was a master of the work he was doing. He was a true engineer of clothes.”

Elbaz also praised Alaïa’s generosity, for he was always hosting an array of fashion and art-world types in his kitchen, and then repairing upstairs after midnight to work on patterns and prototypes.

“If we talk about empowering women today, he did it, and he did it his way,” Elbaz said in an interview. “When women wear Alaïa, you see the woman and then you see Azzedine.”

Asked what he learned from the designer, Elbaz said, “the importance of not having a formula and doing it your way and trusting your intuition and not be part of a system. We saw the freedom in his clothes, the love and the control.”

Alaïa, whose brand is owned by Compagnie Financière Richemont, famously liked to present his collections according to his own agenda outside of the show calendar – highly intimate affairs that were held in his Rue de Moussy headquarters in Paris’ Marais district.

Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, was among those who mourned his passing.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of Azzedine Alaïa. He succeeded in building, while always maintaining his creative freedom and a smiling independence, a house of great prestige and a highly recognizable aesthetic identity,” he said.

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Azzedine Alaïa. In the fashion world, he was a great, a major couturier,” said François-Henri Pinault, chairman and ceo of Kering.

“Everything was at the top with him: couture, art, the standards he aimed at, his dedication to his work, his mastering of techniques, and all the women he dressed. He was an artisan in the noble sense of the term, and a man fiercely attached to his freedom. He was a friend,” he added.

Stefano Pilati said Alaïa was a model to follow.

“As a designer, you start at early age to want to emulate the masters of fashion that inspire you, and dream one day you will be one of them. Among few, there was always Azzedine,” he said. “Mr. Alaïa was so unique, incomparable, inimitable, and with a power, a vision, a skill, a talent and a style like no others.”

Pilati said the designer taught him to appreciate “the importance of letting yourself drown in your research, your scope, your design, your obsessions, your passion.”

As for his I-did-it-my-way ethos, Pilati said it was neither a marketing tool nor simple nonconformism “because he was lead by the passion and the love for his work, once fully accomplished in his heart, in his eyes. And in passion as in love, there are no rules: There is all your only and lonely true self.”

Instagram was full of tributes from industry figures including Giambattista Valli, Mariacarla Boscono, Francesco Scognamiglio, Peter Som, Cameron Silver, Fausto Puglisi, Audrey Marnay and Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, who posted a sketch representing a diminutive Alaïa as “the little boy from Tunis.”

“Bonjour tristesse 🌹😪❤️💔 arrivederci,” said Bruni-Sarkozy.

“I’m so sad today. We lost the last one, the real one. The true genius. Thank you Azzedine Alaïa,” wrote Anthony Vaccarello, creative director of Saint Laurent.

“A sad day. Rest in peace @azzedinealaiaofficial …The world is a far less beautiful place today without you. You were a true master and one of my biggest inspirations 🙏🏻 x VB,” added Beckham.

Born in Tunisia in 1939 to wheat-farming parents, Alaïa’s love of fashion was inspired by his twin sister and family friends. A French friend of his mother’s gave him copies of Vogue from an early age and suggested he study sculpture at the Beaux-Arts in Tunis, which he did.

He came to Paris in 1957 to pursue fashion design, and spent a short apprenticeship sewing labels at Christian Dior, followed by two years as a part-time design assistant with Guy Laroche.

During this period, he lived as an au pair and dressmaker for wealthy families, for the Marquise de Mazan from 1957 to 1960 and the Comtesse Nicole de Blégiers from 1960 to 1965.

These women fostered his dressmaking ability and introduced him to an elite private clientele, who eventually included Greta Garbo, Marie-Helene de Rothschild, Claudette Colbert, Cecile de Rothschild and the French film star Arletty.

Alaïa understood women, and his knowledge of women’s bodies was remarkable, influenced by his mother, grandmother and sister, and the women he lived with in Paris. He observed their tastes and movements from an early age and he learned pattern-making, cutting, fitting and pressing, all of which he did himself.

The women he dressed in Paris became his first clients and helped him to open an atelier in a tiny apartment on the Rue de Bellechasse, where he held his first show for editors before moving to Rue du Parc-Royal in the Marais. He officially founded his Paris fashion house in 1979, creating leather gloves and stenciled bustiers.

In 1982, Alaïa produced his first ready-to-wear line and was voted designer of the year by the French Ministry of Culture. In 1983, he started selling his designs in New York and Beverly Hills, and by 1988, he had opened boutiques in Beverly Hills, New York and Paris.

After his first show in New York in 1982, the signature Alaïa look began to emerge. His designs emphasized the figure and were identifiable by their black leather-studded gauntlets, experimental mixes of lace and leather, silk jersey and tweed, and use of zippers.

Knit fabrics and little black dresses predominated, and every year Alaïa would extend his palette of fabrics. He began to experiment with different materials, all of which molded to the body. In 1995, for instance, he created clothes from Relax, an anti-stress fabric that NASA used for wall and floor coverings.

Alaïa was never one to conform to a trend, and what remained constant with his tailoring was that he followed the same principles as corset-making to flatter the figure and highlight the bust.

The designer was notorious for running his business on his own terms and timetable, showing his collections when he felt like it and making sporadic deliveries. He never advertised, and never conformed to any specific production schedule. In the Nineties, business slowed, and Alaïa went under the radar.

In 1992, he lost his twin sister. Costs of renovating his living space, ateliers and boutique in the Marais spiralled. Alaia stopped doing shows for a period after his sister’s death, but he continued to cater to a private clientele and to sell his ready-to-wear line.

He still had a number of retail accounts, particularly Barneys, one of his most loyal and important customers since he launched his label. Sometimes their buyers came to Paris to find that Alaïa hadn’t made a new collection to sell. Alaïa would simply re-cut old styles.

“Alaïa is like no other designer in the world,” Judy Collinson, a former Barneys New York executive who is now chief merchandising officer at Burberry, said before Alaïa’s death.

“He is in a class by himself. He is a master craftsman and an artist and a magical creative being. He has an amazing sensitivity to what women want to wear. In each new collection he does, he amazes us with his masterful execution. He is a creative genius, and that never goes out of fashion,” she added.

Alaïa shot back to prominence in the late Nineties because of a renewed interest in looks from the Eighties and a new partnership with Prada, launched in September of 2000.

Marc Jacobs paid homage to Alaïa in his fall 2000 collection for Louis Vuitton by featuring styles such as zippered skirts and waist-cinch suits, and then the Paris boutique Colette featured some of his looks in their window. That same year, he had a solo exhibition at the Guggenheim in New York.

Alaïa’s business also began to hit its stride. The media interest helped create a surge in demand for his fall 2000 ready-to-wear and couture collections, and the designer expanded his atelier.

In Paris alone, he opened major in-store shops in Galeries Lafayette and Le Bon Marché, and also sold his clothes alongside select pieces of mid-century furniture and jewelry at his friend Rei Kawakubo’s Dover Street Market emporium.

Alaïa said he chose Prada from among his other business suitors because its chairman Patrizio Bertelli was the only one who understood his craft and appreciated art.

Bertelli, for his part, said that he had long been fascinated by Alaïa’s work and that he had watched Azzedine, who helped define the look of the Eighties, go into eclipse during much of the Nineties. Bertelli characterized the decade as a dark one for him, almost a period of mourning.

When Alaïa was ready to expand his business again, Bertelli proved a good match, since he allowed the designer to continue his work autonomously. Under their partnership, Prada design director Fabio Zambernardi helped expand the designer’s collection of footwear and handbags.

The streak of efficiency and energy that swept into the fashion house with the Prada investment gave Alaïa a new audience. One thing that remained unchanged, however, was his status as an excellent host.

In addition to entertaining fashion peers as well as his employees around his kitchen table in the Marais, and in the fall of 2004 he unveiled a three-room hotel next to his headquarters in Paris at 5 Rue de Moussy.

The hotel was a joint venture with Sozzani, and Alaïa oversaw every detail of it from lamps to furniture. Besides the hotel, he also opened a new boutique for shoes and handbags adjacent to his Rue de Moussy flagship, as well as a gallery to feature design objects.

During the Prada period, Alaïa enjoyed impressive brand resurgence and financial momentum.

Julie Gilhart, then vice president and fashion director at Barneys, noted that the Alaïa business advanced as deliveries improved. As she told WWD in 2004, “In terms of design, he just got better and better. He always does new things, but always in the same vernacular. And the quality is excellent.”

In July of 2007, Alaïa regained his independence, buying back control of his house from Prada. The split, however, allowed for a continued collaboration on his footwear and leather goods collections with the Italian company.

In October 2007, Compagnie Financière Richemont, the owner of other luxury brands such as Cartier and Chloe, became Alaïa’s new financial backer.

While Alaïa charted annual sales in neighborhood of $18 million by 2007, the designer adhered to the same work standards he had maintained since the beginning of his career in the mid-Sixties.

His iconoclastic working style—he worked at any and all hours of the day or night, breaking only to share meals—and his adherence to his own set of rules created a cult-like following among the fashion set.

He was known for his perfectionism, insisting on personally constructing each and every prototype without relying on design assistants even for the sewing. Unlike many designers of his experience and stature, Alaïa did the marketing for his house, and always walked if he were going anywhere in the Marais.

He lived and worked out of his Marais headquarters, with his dogs and cats roaming freely. He produced part of the collection and all of the made-to-order pieces directly out of his Paris atelier. Alaïa’s ready-to-wear collection was produced in house or by a network of directly managed external suppliers.

As much as he was driven to work, he loved to gossip, telling funny stories and lavishing attention on people he liked. Alaïa always had a doting crowd of model fans, who would walk in his show for free and were drawn to his designs, which fit the body snugly.

Stephanie Seymour was just 15 when she first modeled for him, and he created her wedding dress when she married Peter Brant in 1995. He treated Campbell like a daughter, while Veronica Webb lived with him for a period when she was 19.

Alaïa was quoted as saying, “You have to be honest in your work. You have to stay true to yourself. That’s the best thing.” He also disliked the words “trend” and “modern.” As he put it, “Fashion is not a trend that you have to follow like sheep. When something is good, it’s good.”

In the book “Alaïa,” published by Steidl in 1998, Schnabel described Alaïa as a physically small man and a giant human being and said that the designer was considered by many as the best friend you could have. “His dark Tunisian eyes danced with sardonic humor and kindness,” he added.

Suzy Menkes once called Alaia the “greatest couturier who never was.” She meant that, though he’s not officially recognized as a couturier, he obviously was one. Tom Ford praised him for “defining a silhouette in the Eighties that is still there today.”

Ghesquière noted that Alaïa was one of the most influential designers since the Eighties because of his incredible skills as a cutter, and said, “We’ll find his influence for a long, long time.”

