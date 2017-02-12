The British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards, known as the BAFTAs, took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall in Covent Garden on Sunday night, Feb. 12. The event, Britain’s version of the Oscars, highlighted the notable films of 2016.

In the category of leading actor, nominees include Ryan Gosling for his performance in “La La Land”; Jake Gyllenhaal for his role in “Nocturnal Animals”; Casey Affleck, who starred in “Manchester by the Sea”; Andrew Garfield, who featured in “Hacksaw Ridge” and Viggo Mortensen for “Captain Fantastic.”

Nominees for leading actress are Meryl Streep for “Florence Foster Jenkins”; Emma Stone for “La La Land”; Natalie Portman for “Jackie”; Amy Adams for “Arrival”; and Emily Blunt, who starred in “The Girl on the Train.”

Nicole Kidman, who featured in “Lion”; Michelle Williams, who starred in “Manchester by the Sea”; and Viola Davis of “Fences”; were nominated in the supporting actress category.

Tom Ford was nominated for best direction and best adapted screenplay for his film “Nocturnal Animals.”

