Wait a minute, Mr. Postman. Who says snail mail is dead?

The joys of opening a handwritten letter will never cease, and there’s something extra sweet about the personal touch of a stamped greeting card during the holidays. From Chanel and Comme des Garçons to Christian Louboutin, designers and industry execs said “season’s greetings” with all sorts of decorative and embellished cards.

And then there was Donatella Versace, who took to Instagram with a more personal approach, wishing her fans a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year while clutching her beloved pup, Audrey.