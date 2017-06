According to Blackstone Group, I got it wrong. The fund, which owns a 20 percent stake in Versace, maintains it does not now, and has never wanted, to replace Donatella Versace at the company’s creative helm.

“Blackstone has always supported and will continue to support Donatella Versace as artistic director of Versace. Any other speculation is entirely false,” Andrew Dowler, managing director of Blackstone in London, told WWD.