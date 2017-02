Bridget Foley’s Diary: The Ripples of Change Fashion has always been a world of what’s next — next trend, next superstar, next must-have item. But today the query “what’s next?” resonates more deeply, going to the core of the communal industry identity — fashion’s role in the culture as it continues to navigate very challenging times. The reality that the industry is in flux on multiple levels pulsed through New York Fashion Week.