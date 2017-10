PARIS — Karl Lagerfeld has chosen one of Europe’s most arresting new buildings as the venue for his next itinerant show for Chanel — and it’s in his hometown of Hamburg.The French house confirmed to WWD it would parade its next Métiers d'Art collection on Dec. 6 at the Elbphilharmonie, a hulking structure with a wavelike roofline by architects Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron.Lagerfeld introduced this pre-fall ready-to-wear range — embellished with the specialty couture ateliers Chanel owns — 16 years ago and has taken it on the road to Edinburgh, Shanghai, Rome and Dallas.Lagerfeld typically uses the destination to recount a chapter of the house lore, real or imagined, though he may be tempted to draw on his own history — or a building he considers “stunning.”According to the architects, the Elbphilharmonie takes inspiration from three structures: the ancient theater at Delphi, sport stadiums and tents — which could all be fodder for Lagerfeld’s creativity.Established in Basel in 1978, Herzog and de Meuron is known for major projects such as the Tate Modern in London, the Alliance Arena in Munich and the National Stadium in Peking for the 2008 Olympic Games.The fashion crowd knows the firm for Prada’s prism-like Tokyo Epicenter store, which opened in 2003.The Elbphilharmonie, which opened last January, is located in Hamburg’s old working port. The new glass structure sits atop a hulking warehouse named the Kaiserspeicher originally built in 1875.According to the philharmonic’s web site, the warehouse was destroyed in the Second World War, rebuilt and renamed Kaispeicher. Until the Nineties, it was used to store tobacco, tea and cocoa (not Coco).Specialty ateliers Chanel controls through its Paraffection subsidiary include the jeweler Desrues, feather maker Lemarié, embroiderers Maison Lesage and Atelier Montex, shoemaker Massaro, milliner Michel and cashmere specialist Barrie.