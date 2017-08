COPENHAGEN — Bigger, better and stronger-than-ever was the take-away from Copenhagen Fashion Week, which concluded Aug. 12.

An air of optimism floated on the city, thanks to clement weather but also to the positive figures published by the Dansk Fashion & Textile trade association. Despite a continued post-Brexit slump and lackluster performance of the Scandinavian region, the domestic market experienced 12.3 percent growth in the first quarter of the year, while exports, notably to Germany, Italy and Belgium, were flirting with double digits.